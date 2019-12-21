Staff members of Cannataro’s Italian Restaurant in Chino, members of the Chino Valley Fire District and the Chino Rotary service club pose for a photo after the restaurant’s staff received First Care Provider training, as well as hands-only CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) use training. An AED and trauma kit were donated by the Chino Valley Fire Foundation to the restaurant with funds provided by the Chino Rotary. The event marked the 16th AED and 62nd trauma kit donations. An AED is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias.
