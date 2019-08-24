Shweta Shah of Chino Hills has been named to The School of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List for the spring semester at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science University in Boston, Massachusetts.
The list recognizes students with a full-time course load who have achieved a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the academic term.
Miss Shah is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in premedical and health studies. She hopes to graduate in 2020.
She was student representative to the Chino Valley school district board of education during the 2015-16 school year.
Madison Flexser, a 2019 Don Lugo High graduate, was awarded a $3,000 scholarship from USA Softball of Southern California. She will continue her education and playing softball at California State University, Stanislaus in Turlock, starting this fall. Flexser was a four-year varsity softball player at Don Lugo High in Chino.
