Siblings Peter Gonzales and Shirley Ortega, both of Chino Hills, decided to honor an important memory by going to the movies together in Chino Hills.
“In 1977, my brother Peter took me to see the first Star Wars movie in Los Angeles,” said Ms. Ortega. “The movie definitely left a lasting impression on both of us as one of the greatest movies we had ever seen. Sadly, after much time passing, we hadn’t seen any of the Star Wars movies together since. During a family gathering, I realized that this upcoming Star Wars movie would be the last and I knew that – 42 years later – I needed to see this with my brother.”
The siblings saw what is purported to be the finale of the Star Wars movie series, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” on Dec. 20, opening day, at Harkins, off Chino Avenue, just west of the 71 Freeway.
