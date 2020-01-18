Cameron Manahan of Chino Hills has made the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester at the University of Alaska Southeast in Juneau, Alaska.
Students making the list must have a minimum of 12 graded credits and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 through 3.99 on a scale up to 4.
***
Jacklyn Mattingly of Chino Hills has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Michigan.
Students on the list must maintain a 3.5 grade point average for the term. Ms. Mattingly is majoring in biomedical engineering.
***
Matthew Ong of Chino Hills has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester at Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida.
Students on the list must have earned a semester grade point average of 3.0 or higher on a scale up to 4.
***
Carissa J. Van Steenwyk of Chino Hills, who is attending Robbins College of Health and Human Services at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, has been named to the university’s Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester.
The list is for undergraduates with a minimum grade point average of 3.7 on a scale up to 4.
***
Meghan Buzzerio of Chino Hills was one of more than 1,800 students to earn a degree in December from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. Ms. Buzzerio received a bachelor’s degree in history.
***
Kelon Ferdinand of Chino has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico.
To be eligible for the list, students must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a scale up to 4.
