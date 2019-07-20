Chino Police Chief Karen Comstock, who is a Dodgers baseball fan, shows off the new sparkly “Dodger Blue” tennis shoes the City of Chino gave her as part of a parting gift package at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Chief Comstock retires later this month after 29 years in law enforcement and almost five years as Chino’s top law enforcement leader. The chief was honored by a variety of political leaders at the council meeting for her integrity, accessibility and her willingness to partner with other agencies and community groups. The chief grew up in Chino and rose through the ranks, from a youth Police Explorer to her present post. Chief Comstock, who lives in Long Beach, said she is trying to relocate to Chino and will most likely volunteer in the community. “It’s been the greatest responsibility of my life,” she said of her job with the police department. Captain Wes Simmons has been named the new chief.
