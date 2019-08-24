Troop 2399

Seven Boy Scouts from Troop 2399 are recognized in an Eagle Scout of Honor ceremony on Aug. 17 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills. They are (from left) John Esser, Jose Puyat, Tobias Enverga, Joseph Mladinov IV, Christopher Enright, Tyler Larsen and Vince Alegado. Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable for Boys Scouts of America. Among the requirements to attain the rank are earning at least 21 merit badges, service and leadership, and demonstrating Scout spirit which is an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law. The Scouts must also complete an extensive service project that they plan, organize, lead and manage. Since 2005, 49 Boy Scouts in Troop 2399 have achieved Eagle Scout status through the Boy Scouts of America program. St. Paul the Apostle Church sponsors the troop. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.