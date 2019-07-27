Jaden Gutierrez of Chino Hills, 9, has been honored by the Chino Hills City Council and Pomona Valley Hospital for saving the life of his grandfather, Ray Leos, by quickly calling 911 while the 72-year-old man was having a stroke.
When his grandfather began slurring his words and told Jaden everything was getting dark, the young boy ran to the phone.
The dispatcher instructed Jaden to ask his grandfather to raise both arms, a technique used to identify a stroke, and Mr. Leos was transported to the hospital’s comprehensive stroke center.
Deborah Keasler, director of cardiac and stroke services at the hospital, told the city council that Jaden’s quick thinking saved his grandfather’s life. Mr. Leos was released from the hospital in three days.
His wife, Mary Leos, said her husband is back to his energetic ways, caring for the yard and going on bike rides with Jaden.
Ms. Keasler said Jaden helped establish a legacy for the hospital’s comprehensive stroke center and gave him a pin awarded only to those employees in the stroke center who provide life-saving care within 45 minutes, a time period which is critical for stroke victims.
Ms. Keasler went over the BEFAST stroke symptom identifier that checks for balance, eyes, face, arms, speech, and time.
***
Larry Chen of Chino Hills, a first-year student majoring in neuroscience at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, has been named to the school’s Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester. Mr. Chen is the son of Xiaodong Chen and Lilan Chen. He is a graduate of Diamond Bar High.
***
Chris Eddy has been hired as the emergency services analyst for the City of Chino Hills. Mr. Eddy is a certified state instructor in emergency management, an American Red Cross instructor, and community emergency response team instructor. He has worked in Temple City and Rosemead in emergency management, public safety, parking enforcement, and animal control.
He previously worked as an executive chef in high-end restaurants.
***
Hayden Wright of Chino Hills has received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.
***
Kristy Hill of Chino received a bachelor’s degree this spring from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan.
***
Recent reappointments to the Chino Hills Community Foundation board of directors are Spencer Bogner, Delinia Lewis, Darrin Lee, Bill Hughes, and Darryll Goodman. Their terms will end May 2023.
The foundation supports the cultural, recreational, and educational needs of Chino Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.