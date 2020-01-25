Hannah Hughbanks of Chino Hills has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah. Students on the list must complete a minimum of 15 credits with a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.89 on a scale of 4.
***
Shyann Ea of Chino, who is majoring in biology at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana, has been named to the college’s 2019 Dean’s List for the fall semester. To make the list, students must carry a full academic load of 12 hours or more and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above on a scale of 4.
***
Bradley Estrada of Chino Hills, a freshman at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin, has been named to the 2019 Dean’s List for the fall term. To qualify for the list, students must have a full-time course load and a grade point average of at least 3.4 on a scale of 4 with no grade less than a C.
***
Several Chino Valley students graduated on Dec. 14 from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, the university announced this week. Local graduates are: Beverly Rasimas of Chino; Joanna Ashkar, Lauren Burgueno, Adriana Corona, Ashley Eng, Beverly Laksana, Liana Lorusso and Zachary O’Nell, all of Chino Hills.
***
Alyssa De Leon of Chino Hills was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon. Students making the list must carry 12 of more hours of graded courses and earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on a scale of 4. Ms. De Leon is a freshman, majoring in nursing.
