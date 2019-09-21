U.S. Air Force Airman Logan A. Baljag, a 2019 graduate of Ayala High in Chino Hills, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Alvin Gerritsen was presented the Mayor’s Home Beautification Award for September 2019 at Tuesday’s Chino City Council meeting. His home of 58 years is located at 6108 Schaefer Ave. The award is presented to homeowners for their continued improvement and maintenance of their home, “resulting in a substantial contribution to the overall appearance of the community.”
Vicki Fitch of Chino, an author and speaker, will host a book signing 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 3625 Grand Ave. Mrs. Fitch has released a book each month for the past 10 months as part of her #12Books12Months project. She will sign her first two books, “Direct Selling 101” and “Evict the Bully in Your Head.” She will read from the books at 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Seven senior high school students from the Chino Valley school district are semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship competition. Ayala High seniors Oishee Das, Tiffany Liu, Daniel Moon, Asna Tabassum and Anushka Thakker and Chino Hills High seniors William Zhang and Janice Wu, are among 16,000 students nationwide competing for scholarships. worth a combined $31 million.
Consideration for the program is based on exam scores, academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced between April and July.
