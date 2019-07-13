Jadon Maldonado, of Chino Hills, a 2017 graduate of Chino Hills High, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester at California State University Northridge. Students making the list must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or greater and have a full-time class schedule. He is the son of Larry and Nancy Maldonado of Chino Hills.
***
David Nieman, a 2005 graduate of Ayala High in Chino Hills, was featured in a June 29 edition of the online entertainment magazine Billboard for his work to combine music superstars and sporting events. He is head of licensing and marketing for sports and video games at Interscope Records. The Billboard article discussed Mr. Nieman getting rapper J. Cole to perform at the NBA All-Star halftime show in February, arranging band Maroon 5’s halftime Super Bowl appearance in January, as well as other notable music-sports combinations.
Mr. Nieman also attended St. Margaret Mary Catholic School in Chino, where he received his eighth-grade promotion in 2001. He is a 2007 graduate of Chaffey College and a 2009 graduate of Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.
***
Nathan Mejia of Chino received a bachelor’s degree on May 5 from Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio. She majored in sports administration.
***
Delaney Anderson, a 2016 graduate of Ayala High in Chino Hills, has been named the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Alabama. Students who are eligible for the list must earn a 3.5 grade point average on at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Miss Anderson expects to graduate in May 2020 and then continue her studies in medical school. She is the daughter of Taina Anderson Boyd and Glen Anderson, both of Chino Hills.
***
Chino American Legion Post 299 Auxiliary sponsored four high school juniors to Girls State held June 24 to 29 at Claremont McKenna College. Students Oishee Das of Ayala High, Laishaa Maciel of Chino High, Angel Alvarado of Chino Hills High and Haley Perez-Rodriguez of Don Lugo High attended the program which teaches about government and citizen responsibilities.
***
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. has announced its 2019-2020 board: Karen Haughey, president; Paula Cheatham, vice president; Janice Jimenez, secretary; Rachel Pittman, treasurer; Connie Schofield, director; Donna Young, past president. For information about the service club, visit sichinovalley.org.
***
Several local residents earned their degrees recently from the online Western Governors University, based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Earning bachelor’s degrees are Michelle Penaflor of Chino, nursing; Tiffany Indrawan of Chino Hills, nursing; Wendy Kruger of Chino Hills, nursing; Paul Gutierrez of Chino Hills, information technology, security emphasis. Earning their master’s degrees are Charles Miller of Chino, business administration; and Matt Borchelt of Chino Hills, management and leadership.
***
Daryll Macasieb of Chino Hills has been named to the Trustee’s List for spring 2019 at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont. Students on the Trustee’s List have achieved a 4.0 (A) grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.
***
Ryan A. Garcia, of Riverside, a graduate of Chino High and the University of California Riverside, was recently appointed principal of Ronald Reagan Elementary in the Corona-Norco Unified School District. In the education field for 17 years, Mr. Garcia previously served as an elementary teacher in the Pomona Unified School District, and as a teacher resource specialist and teacher for the Corona-Norco Unified School District. He was named “Teacher of the Year” for elementary schools in that district.
When Reagan Elementary opened five years ago, he was appointed vice principal and has served in that capacity until his recent appointment. He is the son of Tony and Joan Garcia of Chino.
***
Chino resident Carrie Birchler has joined the board of directors of Scholarship Prep Public Schools with schools in Santa Ana, Oceanside and Wilmington.
Ms. Birchler heads marketing and outreach at Damien High School in La Verne.
Scholarship Prep founder Jason Watts was a founding member and first principal of Oxford Preparatory Academy in Chino. Andrew Crowe, chief academic officer of Scholarship Prep, is a former principal and Ms. Birchler was communication coordinator of the now closed Oxford campus in Chino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.