The 13623 Geranium St., Chino home of John and Mary Beth McCormack is the Mayor’s Home Beautification Award winner for the month of February. The award, which includes a sign for the yard, was presented at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
***
Hayley Wishner of Chino has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Whittier College. The list recognizes undergraduate students who earn a 3.70 grade point average or higher on a scale of 4, while carrying a full-time course load of at least 12 units. Ms. Wishner is a senior biology major and plays softball at the college. She is a 2016 graduate of Chino High.
***
Brian Lemos of Chino has earned a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity and information assurance from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah. Other local graduates from the university are: Chino residents Florence Hopkins, Ashley Lema and Jissel Gomez, all receiving bachelor’s degrees in nursing; Alan Garrett of Chino Hills, master’s of business administration in healthcare management; Jordan Sherman of Chino Hills, bachelor’s degree in marketing management; Lily Wong De Guzman and Stephanie Whitt, both of Chino Hills, master’s degrees in nursing – leadership and management.
***
Chino Hills resident Cameron Thomas and Chino residents John Michael Benedict Unciano and Vanessa Vela have been named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. Students are eligible for the list if they have a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a scale of 4, with no grades lower than a C, and while enrolled in courses with a minimum of 12 credits.
***
Chino Valley D.E.S. Club, a Portuguese club serving the Chino Valley and surrounding areas, has new officers for 2020. They are President Anibal DoCampo of Chino; Vice-President Jessica Shepard of Ontario; Treasurer Margarida Martins of Ontario; Secretary Jaime Sousa of Ontario; Directors Elmano Alves of Rancho Cucamonga, Maria Manuela Avila of Chino, Mary Lou Lourenco of Eastvale, Julie Lourenco of Eastvale and Carlos Silveira of Chino.
***
“Art Making,” an exhibit by artist John Ziqiang Wu, will open at a reception, 6 to 8 p.m. tonight (Feb. 8) at the Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Mr. Wu is co-founder of Learning Art & Art Learning Studio, an art tutoring workshop he has run with his wife, Yinan, in Chino since 2014. His work includes drawing, painting, installation, performance and storytelling.
