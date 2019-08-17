Allen McCombs

Former Champion Newspapers owner Allen McCombs (seated) visits with some of the early guests to his 90th birthday party held Aug. 3 at the Chino Senior Center. More than 150 people, including local dignitaries, attended the celebration. Mr. McCombs, who has served on several organizations in the community and has seen the Chino Valley change from agricultural to suburban, was interviewed by historian Kerry Cisneroz and answered questions from the audience. Mr. McCombs, originally from the Bay area, purchased the newspaper in 1956 and sold it in 2017 to Golden State Newspapers. Pictured with him are (from left) his nieces Susan McCombs of Kensington and Jennifer Quirk of Placerville and Mr. Cisneroz of Chino.  

