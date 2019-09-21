Randy Hermans and Trudy Santos

Randy Hermans and Trudy Santos are shown in their Chino High Class of 1969 yearbook. They were visting the Chino Old Schoolhouse Museum last Saturday as part of their 50th high school class reunion. The couple married after they graduated from Chino High and are the parents of three daughters. They live in Camarillo.  

