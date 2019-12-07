John Cardenas of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) Legion 67 was named the city of Chino’s 2019 Sports Legend Award recipient at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
He has been involved in AYSO for more than 15 years as a coach, referee, assisting in set-up and take-down of equipment and other duties.
Mr. Cardenas will be the grand marshal of the Chino Youth Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning at 9 a.m. at Monte Vista and Riverside avenues and proceeding south on Central Avenue to the Chino City Hall area.
***
The 13419 Saratoga Place, Chino home of Paul and Kim Puchalski has received the Mayor’s Home Beautification Award for December 2019.
The award is given every month to homeowners who increases the beauty of the community by maintaining their property exceptionally well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.