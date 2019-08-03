Joseph Daniel Solorzano and Kerry Lynn Herlihy, both of Chino, married June 22 at Camarillo Ranch in Camarillo.
The couple plan to take a honeymoon trip to Hawaii in September.
The bridegroom is a territory sales representative for United Rentals, Inc. in Montclair. He is a 2010 graduate of Ontario Christian High and received his bachelor’s degree in business and management in 2016 from Hope International University in Fullerton. He is the son of Vincent and Elenor Solorzano of Chino.
The bride is a 2010 graduate of Don Lugo High in Chino and received her bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing in 2017 from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She is the daughter of Brian and Kathleen Herlihy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.