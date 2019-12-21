U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Logan Webber (left) from Knoxville, Tennessee and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Sydney Flores from Chino, connect hoses for hydrostatic testing on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis. The carrier is conducting routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
