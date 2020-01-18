Jurupa Valley residents Janet Alexander and Randy Lako, a descendent of a pioneer Chino family, were wed Nov. 24 at Indian Hills Golf Club in Jurupa Valley.
The bride is a 1975 graduate of Rubidoux High, a 1978 graduate of Riverside City College, and a 1992 graduate of the University of California, Riverside.
She is a teacher for the Ontario-Montclair School District.
She is the daughter of the late Charles Alexander of Phelan and the late Betty Alexander of Jurupa Valley.
The bridegroom is a 1974 graduate of Chino High. He attended Riverside City College and worked in printing for many years.
He is the son of the late Samuel and Carol Lako of Chino.
He is a fourth generation Chinoan who recently relocated to Jurupa Valley.
Mr. Lako is a descendent of William Jacob Schaefer, who was a Chino sugar beet farmer beginning in the 1890s.
The pioneer farmer and his family lived on Oaks Avenue, south of Schaefer Avenue.
Mr. Lako’s daughter Jennifer Shaw and her son Wesley Shaw still live in Chino, making them fifth and sixth generation Chinoans, respectively.
