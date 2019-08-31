William Luck of Chino Hills was named to Columbia College’s dean’s list for the summer semester while attending the school’s Los Alamitos campus. Students named to the list must have achieved a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
***
Jason Morrison, who grew up in Chino, was interviewed recently in a South Carolina newspaper about his new job as principal of the primary school in Ware Shoals, South Carolina. In the Index-Journal article, he attributed his interest in education to his Chino High chemistry teacher Stephen McClure. “He was going to work every day and he was enjoying going to work.” Mr. Morrison recalled. “I saw plenty of guys, my dad included, who would come home from work and just be miserable. Mr. McClure seemed to always love what he was doing.”
