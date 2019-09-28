Christiana Daisy is the new executive manager of engineering/assistant general manager for the Inland Empire Utilities Agency in Chino.
She previously served as operations manager for the West Basin Municipal Water District and worked in various engineering roles for the past 18 years at the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.
Ms. Daisy will be responsible for developing short-and long-term goals, and ensuring that engineering, construction, laboratory and planning functions serve the agency’s needs.
The licensed professional civil engineer has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola Marymount University.
Adam Luna of Chino won the ‘70s Stock Award at the recent Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion in Ontario for his restored 1979 Pontiac Trans Am. The two-day classic car show that spanned more than 22 blocks of historic downtown Ontario was held Sept. 20 and 21.
