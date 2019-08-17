Former Chino Hills resident Keaton Wayne Stout graduated Aug. 2 from the University of North Dakota with a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics, commercial aviation.
He also completed his certified flight instructor certificate with instrument rating.
Mr. Keaton is one of eight graduates to be hired by the university to teach and train the next generation of incoming University of North Dakota aeronautic students how to fly aircraft.
He has committed to work for the university through the summer semester of 2020, at which time he will pursue a career as a commercial pilot. He has been accepted into both the SkyWest Cadet program as well as the Delta Airlines Propel Program which guarantees him an interview and starts his seniority with SkyWest.
Mr. Keaton, a 2015 graduate of Chino Hills High, was a member of the school’s 2015 League Champion and Division II second place finishing baseball team. He started flying and taking flying lessons in his junior year, at the age of 16, at Chino Airport.
Aviation careers run in the family. Mr. Keaton’s mother Lisa Stout has been a flight attendant for Delta Airlines for 34 years and his oldest sister, Taylor Stout-Wolpert has been a flight attendant with Delta Airlines four years.
Mr. Keaton’s father Darin is vice president of sales for a global technology company and his sister Allie Stout is a speech pathologist for Riverside Unified School District.
Darin and Lisa Stout, who are members of Inland Hills Church in Chino, moved to Chino Hills 30 years ago when it was still unincorporated. Their daughters also graduated from Chino Hills High.
