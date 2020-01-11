Saturday, Jan. 11
Chino Tea Party Candidate Forum, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Service Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Priceless Pet Rescue Sunday Hike (walking shelter dogs), 8:45 to 10:45 a.m., meet at the organization’s shelter, 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, suite C, Chino Hills.
Monday, Jan. 13
Swim lesson registration begins at Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave., Chino.
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., in the meeting room at the back of the Staples store, 4016 Grand Ave., Chino.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Wed., Jan. 15
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., Chino Hills council chambers.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry Council Chambers, 15651 E. Stafford St.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
The Longest Night gathering, 6 p.m., hosted by the Chino Valley Interfaith, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Friday, Jan. 17
Blood drive, 2 to 7 p.m., BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 4585 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance at Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Food for Life Ministry grocery food distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Unveiling and dedication of military monument funded by Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: chinohills.org/militaryser vicemonument.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance at Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
“Understanding Seasonal Planting” workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
“Journey to the Center of a Seed,” a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee charged. Pre-registration required at 334-3270.
2020 Bulldog Bucket Bowl Robotics Tournament, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Continues Sunday, Jan. 19.
