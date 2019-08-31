Saturday, Aug. 31
Free mulch for city of Chino residents, 8 a.m. to noon, Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: 334-3265.
Chino Basque Club Picnic event: North American Basque Organizations Pilota Finals, 1:30 p.m., 7262 Bickmore Ave., Chino. Pilota games featuring French players will be held at 5 p.m. at the same location.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Chino Basque Club Picnic, featuring Mass, meals, dancing and folkdance groups and musicians, 10 a.m., Chino Fairgrounds, northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues.
Monday, Sept. 2
Labor Day holiday.
Chino Basque Club Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Centro Basco restaurant, 13432 Central Ave., Chino. Pilota games featuring French players will be held at 11 a.m. at the handball court.
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission. The Sept. 16 meeting is also cancelled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 in council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Planning Commission. Next meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 in council chambers.
Omnitrans bus fares increase.
Wed., Sept. 4
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., Sleepy Hollow Community Building, 16801 Rosemary Lane.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Public Works Commission. Rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. because of audiovisual system upgrades in council chambers.
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
Parent meeting on program for siblings of ill children, 5:30 p.m., at the Let It Be Foundation office, 14720 Central Ave., Chino.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Just for Fun Senior Bowling begins fall session, 3 p.m., Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive.
Friday, Sept. 6
First Friday event, free activities for families of young children, 3 to 5 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Chino Hills Neighborhood Watch follow-up meeting, 11 a.m., Lucille’s Restaurant, Chino Hills. Information: 364-2000, ext. 2038.
City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Sturtevant Falls, beginning 7 a.m. at Chantry Flats Trail Head, Chantry Flats Road, Arcadia. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
Congresswoman Norma Torres’ town hall meeting on 2020 U.S. Census, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, Local Union 909, 3250 East Shelby St., Ontario.
