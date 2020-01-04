Saturday, Jan. 4
City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Lower Monroe Trail in Glendora, 7 a.m. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
The Focke-Wulf Fw190 plane will be featured at the Planes of Fames Air Museum’s Living History Day, 10 a.m. to noon at the museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Priceless Pet Rescue Sunday Hike (walking shelter dogs), 8:45 to 10:45 a.m., meet at the organization’s shelter, 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, suite C, Chino Hills.
Monday, Jan. 6
Classes resume at Chino Valley schools following the Winter/Christmas break.
Monday Movie Madness, “The Wizard of Oz” will be shown free on a big screen, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. The 1939 movie is rated G. The snack bar will be open 1:45 to 4 p.m. The movie showing is for adults. Information: 334-3271.
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 in the council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., Sleepy Hollow Community Building, 16801 Rosemary Lane (rescheduled due to holiday).
Cancelled: Chino Hills Planning Commission. Next meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 in council chambers.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., district headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: 902-5260.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Chino Hills Police Department open house for the Mandarin-speaking community, 7 to 8 p.m., translation will be provided, 14077 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Teen Opportunity Program meeting for teens interested in volunteering for the city of Chino, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
Friday, Jan. 10
Paint Night, for ages 13 to 18, Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. Free. Information: 334-3260.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Chino Tea Party Candidate Forum, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
