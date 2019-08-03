Saturday, Aug. 3
Birthday celebration for Champion publisher emeritus Allen P. McCombs, 1 to 3 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
“West Side Story,” 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
“Summer seasonal garden care” workshop, 9 a.m. to noon, Waterwise Community Center, a program of the Chino Basin Water Conservation District, 4594 San Bernardino St., Montclair. Information: 626-2711 or cbwcd.org/workshops.
Community Mobile Stop Back to School event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Information about city programs will be available.
Chino Relay for Life opening ceremony, 9 a.m. Ayala Park, soccer field off College Park Avenue, east of Central Avenue. The 24-hour fundraiser for the American Cancer Society continues through 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
Food distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, Food for Life Ministry warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Drive, Chino.
Planes of Fame Air Museum Living History Flying Day, 10 a.m. to noon, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino.
Sunday, Aug. 4
“West Side Story,” 2:30 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
Chino Relay for Life closing ceremony begins at approximately 8:30 a.m. Ayala Park, soccer field off College Park Avenue, east of Central Avenue.
Monday, Aug. 5
Beat the Heat summer games, art projects and activities, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Monday Movie Madness, the drama “A Dog’s Way Home,” rated PG, will be shown 2 p.m. at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Snack bar open 1:45 to 4 p.m. For adults. Information: 334-3271.
Seniors at the Square, Aguiar Square, 13191 Sixth St. For ages 50 and older. Light meal 5 to 6 p.m., followed by music and entertainment, 6 to 8 p.m.
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. (Temporary venue).
Tuesday, Aug. 6
National Night Out, celebrated in Chino Hills and Chino with neighborhood potlucks, barbecues and gatherings between approximately 6 to 9 p.m.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Ooey, Gooey Tuesday, messy creative explorations, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Chino Hills Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., “Queen Nation,” (Queen tribute band), Veterans Park, Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., Sleepy Hollow Community Building, 1680 Rosemary Lane.
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St., Chino (off Kimball Avenue, east of Euclid Avenue). The traditional event date and location for been changed just for this meeting.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Inland Empire Utilities Agency, 6075 Kimball Ave., Chino (corner of El Prado Road).
Chino Hills Public Works Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Thursday Aug. 8
Chino Concerts on the Lawn, “Hot August Night,” (Neil Diamond tribute), 7 p.m., Chino City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
Chino Hills Movies in the Park, just after dusk, “Lilo & Stitch,” Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino Hills Healthy Hills community safety meeting, hosted by Chino Hills Police Department, 6 to 8 p.m., topic is “Youth Safety,” childcare provided, McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Information: 364-2710.
Dr. Moo’s Silly Science, Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. For ages 3 to 12. Fee: $3 for museum members, $5 for non-members. Parent participation required. Information: 334-3270.
Ontario Christian 75th anniversary Knights Kickoff Cookout, 5 to 8 p.m., at Ontario Christian High, 931 W. Philadelphia St., Ontario. Information: 984-1756.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Friday, Aug. 9
“West Side Story,” 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
Free concert, Bodie (classic rock), 5 to 8 p.m., stage, The Shoppes at Chino Hills, southeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.
Night fishing, 6 to 10 p.m., Prado Regional Park, 16700 Euclid Ave., Chino. Information: 597-4260.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Don Lugo High Class of 1989 reunion, 6 to 11 p.m., South Coast Winery, 34843 Rancho California Road, Temecula.
Old Schoolhouse Museum’s monthly Saturday opening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St., Chino. The museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, is also open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Information: 334-3278.
“West Side Story,” 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
Free concert, Downtown Groove, 5 to 8 p.m., stage, The Shoppes at Chino Hills, southeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.
Chino Tea Party, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. Everyone welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.