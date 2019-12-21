Saturday, Dec. 21
First day of Winter
Praise Chapel Chino Valley’s “Christmas in the Community” party, open to community, 12:30 to 3 p.m., 14562 Central Ave., Chino.
Sold Out: Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. A 2:30 p.m. matinee will also be held. Information: 590-1149.
“Birthday Fiesta” themed Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St.
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino Mosque, 11941 Ramona Ave.
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, at the ministry’s warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino (corner of Yorba Avenue, just south of Schaefer Avenue).
Sunday, Dec. 22
Hanukkah begins at sundown
Monday, Dec. 23
Lighting of 9-foot-tall menorah, 6:30 p.m., Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave.
City of Chino Winter Camp for children begins at Monte Vista Park recreation center. Continues weekdays through Jan. 3. Information: 334-3258.
Cancelled: Chino Community Services Commission meeting. The next scheduled meeting will be held 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 in the council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Blood drives, 1 to 6 p.m., Starbucks at 3210 Chino Ave. and 12150 Central Ave., Chino.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
Cancelled: Chino Hills City Council meeting. Next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.
Wed., Dec. 25
Christmas Day
Thursday, Dec. 26
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Friday, Dec. 27
Family Fun Day, 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Hills library community room. Information: Tanya Flores, 573-6319.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
