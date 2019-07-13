Saturday, July 13
Movie at Chino Hills State Park, “The Lorax,” 9 to 11 p.m., campground amphitheater at the Rolling M Ranch, at the Chino Hills entrance on Sapphire Road.
City of Chino Hills Walking Club meetup, 7:30 a.m., Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave., Chino Hills. Information: 364-2733.
Chino Challenge Demolition Derby, 7 p.m., Chino Fairgrounds.
“Our Town,” 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., a Chino Community Children’s Theatre production, Seventh Street Theatre.
Old Schoolhouse Museum open, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St. (corner of 11th Street), Chino.
Chino Hills band Dudes Got Blues, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.
Chino Tea Party, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Chino Relay for Life fundraising bingo game, 1 to 4 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Sunday, July 14
Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
“Our Town,” 2:30 p.m., a Chino Community Children’s Theatre production, Seventh Street Theatre.
Monday, July 15
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Beat the Heat summer games, art projects and activities, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Seniors at the Square, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, 13191 Sixth St., Chino. Advance registration: 334-3271.
Tuesday, July 16
Ooey, Gooey Tuesday, messy creative explorations, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Starbucks, 12486 Central Ave., Chino (at Walnut Avenue).
Blood drive, 4 to 8 p.m., Crunch Fitness, 5420 E. Philadelphia St., Chino.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m. council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
Wed., July 17
Mobile Zoo of Southern California, animal show, 5 p.m., Chino Branch Library, 13180 Central Ave.
Chino Hills Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., “Fooz Fighters,” (Foo Fighters tribute band), Veterans Park, Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
Storytime in the Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5876 Riverside Drive. Information: 334-3478.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
Thursday, July 18
Chino Valley school board, 7 p.m., board room at the district office, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Chino Hills Movies in the Park, just after dusk, “Incredibles,” Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino Concerts on the Lawn, “SOTO,” (rhythm and blues/Latin), 7 p.m., Chino City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave. See Page B5.
Franklin Haynes marionette show, 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Fair housing meetings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Business Awards & Recognition Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Dr. Moo’s Silly Science, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Threshold Aviation Group, 8352 Kimball Ave., Chino, Hangar 3.
Friday, July 19
Chino Summer Nights movie, “The Lego Movie 2,” dusk, Chino City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
Chino Community Mobile Stop, providing information about City of Chino services, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Chino Summer Nights, City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
Blood drive, 2 to 7 p.m., BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 4585 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Saturday, July 20
California Native Plants garden workshop, free, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Registration required at 334-3258.
“Let’s Get Water-Wise” Children’s Discovery garden workshop, free, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Registration required at 334-3478.
Camping-themed Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Private showing of Lion King, fundraiser, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Harkins Theatres in Chino Hills. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Country band Whiskey Hayride, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.
