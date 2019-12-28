Saturday, Dec. 28
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 5048 D St., Chino. Information: (800) 879-4484. See Page B2.
Monday, Dec. 30
Bunco dice game, 9:15 to 11:30 a.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Games will be played if there are enough participants. Fee: $1. Information: 334-3271.
Blood drives, 1 to 6 p.m., Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino; Starbucks, 3210 Chino Ave., Chino Hills. Information: (800) 879-4484. See Page B2.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve
Wednesday, Jan. 1
New Year’s Day
Cancelled: Chino Hills Public Works Commission meeting.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Street sweeping enforcement will resume in the city of Chino Hills.
Card games, noon to 3 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Free. Games will be played if there are enough participants. Information: 334-3271.
Friday, Jan. 3
New Year’s Bingo Extravaganza, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Information: 334-3271.
First Friday CYM Lab, a STEAM-based event for children, 3 to 5 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free. Information: 334-3270.
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Titan Burgers, 5509 Philadelphia St., Chino. Information: (800) 879-4484. See Page B2.
Saturday, Jan. 4
City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Lower Monroe Trail in Glendora, 7 a.m. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
