Saturday, Nov. 2
Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.,” 2:30 and 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 131223 Seventh St., Chino.
“Dracula” presented by Ayala Theatre Company, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Ayala High multi-purpose room, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Planes of Fame Air Museum Living History Flying Day, 10 a.m., Chino Airport. Information: planesoffame.org.
Craft Fair to benefit the American Cancer Society, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prestige Preschool Academy, 3040 Chino Ave.
City of Chino’s Hike the Valley to Schabarum Trail, 7 a.m. at Schabarum Regional Park, 17250 East Colima Road, Rowland Heights. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
American Cancer Society’s Bark for Life, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Montclair High, 4725 Benito St. (formerly held at Boys Republic in Chino Hills).
Sunday, Nov. 3
Daylight Saving Time ends
American Legion bingo, noon, American Legion Post 299, 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.,” 2:30 and 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 131223 Seventh St., Chino.
Monday, Nov. 4
Monday Movie Madness, Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Information: 334-3271.
Chino Youth Museum Fall Bingo Bash, 6 to 9 p.m., Brinderson Hall at Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave. Information: 334-3270.
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Chino Hills council chambers, 14220 City Center Drive.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., Chino council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Chino Hills Public Works Commission, 7 p.m., Chino Hills council chambers, 14220 City Center Drive.
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m., district board room, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.,” 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 131223 Seventh St., Chino.
Friday, Nov. 8
Veterans ceremony and breakfast, “Salute to Service,” 8:30 a.m. free breakfast, outdoor ceremony 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Pre-registration required for breakfast. Outdoor ceremony open to all.
Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.,” 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 131223 Seventh St., Chino.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Bark Around Ayala Park, 9 a.m. to noon, Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino.
Old Schoolhouse Museum’s monthly Saturday opening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St., Chino. The museum is also open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Information: 334-3278.
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Car show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino High School, 5472 Park Place.
Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.,” 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 131223 Seventh St., Chino.
