Saturday, Sept. 14
New Book Festival, 3 to 7 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints multicultural festival, 4 p.m., includes cultural displays, performances and food samples, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
The Let it Be Dinner annual gala, $175 per ticket or $350 per couple, 6 p.m., Cal Aero Aviation Country Club, 14925 Cal Aero Drive, Chino. Reserve tickets online: thele titbefoundation.org.
Chino Tea Party political organization, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
City of Chino Community Clean-up Day, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Center, 13793 Redwood St., Chino. This is a separate event from the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off, also being held in Chino today. Information: (800) 423-9986.
Old Schoolhouse Museum’s monthly Saturday opening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St., Chino. The museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, is also open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Information: 334-3278.
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off for anyone living in San Bernardino County, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Service Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. This is a separate event from the Chino Community Clean-up Day, which is also held Sept. 14, but is for Chino residents only.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Alzheimer’s disease and caretaking discussion, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Oakmont of Chino Hills, 14837 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Also scheduled for Sept. 19 and 26.
Monday, Sept. 16
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission. The next scheduled meeting is 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 in council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Circles of Hope suicide prevention discussion, 6:45 to 9 p.m., Inland Hills Church, 14670 Ramona Ave., Chino, in building B, room 103.
Girl Scout recruitment meeting for parents, 7 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
Blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m., Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m., school district board room, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
50+ Enchanted Luau and Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Fee: $8. Advance tickets recommended. Information: 334-3271. .
Alzheimer’s disease and caretaking discussion, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Oakmont of Chino Hills, 14837 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. .
Chino Valley Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Friday, Sept. 20
Rolling for a Cure bunco game and lunch to benefit the American Cancer Society through the Chino Relay for Life, 11 a.m., Ontario Masonic Lodge, 1025 N. Vine St., Ontario.
Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Blood drives, noon to 6 p.m. MK Smith Chevrolet, northeast corner of Central Avenue and Riverside Drive; 1 to 6:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Food for Life Ministry of Chino’s food distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Accelerate Church, 363 S. Park Ave., Pomona.
Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Chino Hills’ 2019 State of the City Community Fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Great American Smokeout event, 5 to 6 p.m., The Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. Information: 334-3268.
Mulch and Composting workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3258.
Exploring Succulents, a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
“Install, maintain and establish California native gardens” workshop, 9 a.m. to noon, Waterwise Community Center, a program of the Chino Basin Water Conservation District, 4594 San Bernardino St., Montclair. Information: 626-2711 or cbwcd.org/workshops.
Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Pre-registration required.
Don Lugo High’s annual Junior Cheer Clinic for children 5 and older, 9 to 11 a.m., in the school’s spirit room, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino. .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.