Saturday, Oct. 5
Food for Life grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino. Information: 627-3663 or FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
Mulch giveaway, 7:30 a.m., overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Includes wood chips and compost.
City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Altadena Crest Trail, beginning 7 a.m. at Noyes Elementary School, 1919 Pinecrest Drive, Altadena. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
Power of the Flower Family Fun Festival to benefit programs for adults with intellectual and development disabilities, 7 to 11 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: anthesis.us or 624-3555, ext. 260.
Chino Valley Historical Society’s general membership meeting, 11 a.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Information: 334-3278.
Fall Book Sale, hosted by the Chino Hills Friends of the Library, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Continues 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
St. Margaret Mary Car Show, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., at St. Margaret Mary Catholic School, 12664 Central Ave., Chino. Information: 210-6367.
Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Community Health Fair, hosted by PrimeCare Chino, 1 to 3 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Living History Aviation Day, featuring the Douglas Ad-4 Skyraider, 10 a.m. to noon, Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Fall Book Sale, hosted by the Chino Hills Friends of the Library, 1 to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Monday, Oct. 7
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., city council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Monday Movie Madness, “Crazy Rich Asians,” a romantic comedy (rated PG-13), will be shown on a big screen, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Information: 334-3271.
Rancho del Chino fall bingo and dinner fundraiser, 5:30 to approximately 9:30 p.m., Brinderson Hall at Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave.
Chino Valley school district’s College Fair, 6 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills High Avalanche gym, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Yom Kippur
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102 located in the main instructional building.
Meeting for area residents concerned about noise from Ontario International Airport, 5:30 p.m., Office of Congresswoman Norma Torres, 3200 Inland Empire Blvd., room 203-B, Ontario.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive in Chino Hills. Information: 902-5260.
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Teen Opportunity Program meeting for teens ages 13 to 18 interested in volunteering for the city of Chino, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. Information: 334-3447.
Friday, Oct. 11
Teen Night Out, featuring a Halloween movie night, 6 to 9:30 p.m., city of Chino’s Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St. .
Saturday, Oct. 12
Chino Hills Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., $50, The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Information: chinohillswinewalk.com..
City of Chino Hills Healthy Hills Walking Club meetup, 7:30 a.m., Pinehurst Park in Butterfield. Information: 364-2733.
Chino Valley Fire Foundation Annual Open House and Chili Cook-Off, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., CVFD Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Chili competition will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Information: cvifd.org.
Second annual Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B St., Chino. Hosted by the Chino Valley Historical Society and the City of Chino. Information: 334-3278.
Community Mobile Stop, featuring information on city programs and events, noon to 3 p.m. during the Harvest Festival at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B St., Chino.
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off for residents living in San Bernardino County, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Service Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Nightmare on Hickory Lane, Halloween display at the Wiles’ residence begins, 7 to 9 p.m. 3909 Hickory Lane, Chino Hills.
