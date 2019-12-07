Saturday, Dec. 7
Food for Life Ministry grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino. Information: 627-3663 or FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
City of Chino Hills tree lighting and holiday event, 5 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills government center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Reindeer Romp kids' fun run, 5K and 10K, hosted by Chino Valley YMCA, 8 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., (off Edison Avenue, near the Batting Cages). Information: 597-7445.
Breakfast with the Grinch, 9 to 11 a.m., Youth Activity Room at the City of Chino’s Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St. Fee charged, and registration required at 334-3261.
Four garden workshops, free, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prado Park, 16700 S. Euclid Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 800-0270.
Planes of Fame Air Museum Living History Day, featuring the Mitsubishi A6M5 Zero, 10 a.m. to noon, at the museum, 114998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino.
Jazz Pancake Breakfast fundraiser for Ayala High Band and Colorguard, 8 to 10 a.m., Applebee’s restaurant, 3956 Grand Ave., Chino.
Chino Valley Fire District’s Stuff the Boot fundraiser and Spark of Love Toy Drive, in front of Walmart, 3943 Grand Ave., Chino. The fundraiser will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the toy drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Continues at the same times and location on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Chino Hills Holiday Home Tour, 6 to 8 p.m., hosted by Chino Hills Community Foundation.
Sold Out: Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Chino Valley Fire District’s Stuff the Boot fundraiser and Spark of Love Toy Drive, in front of Walmart, 3943 Grand Ave., Chino. The fundraiser will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the toy drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
Chino Valley Democratic Club holiday potluck, 7 p.m. For location, call Marian Arguello at 591-1861.
Chino Cultural Foundation, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Chino Hills city council, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102, located in the main instructional building.
Christmas party with Santa and a DJ, 4 to 7 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Make a Child Smile, a shopping spree and holiday activities for pre-selected students in the CVUSD, 8:30 a.m., Walmart Supercenter, 3943 Grand Ave., Chino.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive in Chino Hills. Information: 902-5260.
Mandatory meeting for participants of the Chino Hills Kiwanis Club Boat Parade, 7 p.m., location has been changed to the community room at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Soroptimist International of Chino Valley fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., The Pub in Chino Hills, 5771 Pine Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Holiday Ornament Auction, hosted by Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, 6 to 9 p.m., Centro Basco restaurant, 13432 Central Ave., Chino.
Friday, Dec. 13
Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills Boat Parade, 7 p.m., route is on Peyton Drive. Information: 364-2700.
Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Chino Hills Kiwanis Club Breakfast with Santa, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: 364-2700.
Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parade begins at 9 a.m. at intersection of Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue, travels east to Central Avenue, south to city hall lawn (corner of D Street). Craft fair and free carnival rides, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in city hall area. Entertainment, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., city hall stage. Santa’s Village at Chino Youth Museum, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., corner of D and Sixth streets.
Chino Tea Party, a political organization, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Old Schoolhouse Museum’s monthly Saturday opening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St., Chino. The museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, is also open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Information: 334-3278.
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
