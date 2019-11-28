Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Day
Boys Republic bake sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1907 Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills. Sale continues 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Free Thanksgiving dinner, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino United Methodist Church, 5201 Riverside Drive.
Friday, Nov. 29
Black Friday, considered the first big shopping day for the holiday season.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Small Business Saturday, a day promoted by retailers to shop local businesses.
Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Home tour fundraiser for Priceless Pet Rescue, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grace Manor, 5077 Old Ranch Road, La Verne.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Monday, Dec. 2
Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Free computer class for ages 50 and older, 9 to 10 a.m. and 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Will also be held Mondays, Dec. 16, Jan. 6, Feb. 3, March 2 and 16. Information: 334-3271.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
City of Chino’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave. Information: 334-3306.
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Lights 4 Laiken, Christmas block party, 6 p.m., 6085 Joaquin St., Chino.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Christmas Luncheon for City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Chino Hills residents only, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: 364-2700.
Free paint night for adults, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Repeated Dec. 5.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Free paint night for adults, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Information: 590-5380.
Supervisor Curt Hagman’s Christmas open house, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Chino Hills City Hall lobby, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: 465-5265.
Friday, Dec. 6
Chino Youth Museum 20th Anniversary, 3 to 5 p.m., at the museum, 13191 Sixth St. Register on Facebook at @chinoyouthmuseum.
Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
City of Chino Hills tree lighting and holiday event, 5 to 8 p.m., tree lighting starts at 6:15 p.m. Santa visits 6:30 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills government center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Santa Claus makes house calls in Chino Hills, Dec. 7, 8, 13, 14, 15. Information: 364-2700.
Reindeer Romp Kids Fun Run, 5K and 10K, hosted by Chino Valley YMCA, 8 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
Breakfast with the Grinch, 9 to 11 a.m., Youth Activity Room at the City of Chino’s Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St. Fee charged, and registration required at 334-3261.
Four garden workshops, free, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prado Park, 16700 S. Euclid Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 800-0270.
