Saturday, Jan. 18
Food for Life Ministry grocery food distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Unveiling and dedication of military monument funded by Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: chinohills.org/militaryservicemonument.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance at Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
“Understanding Seasonal Planting” workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
“Journey to the Center of a Seed,” a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee charged. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
2020 Bulldog Bucket Bowl Robotics Tournament, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Continues Sunday, Jan. 19.
Sunday, Jan. 19
2020 Bulldog Bucket Bowl Robotics Tournament, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” 2:30 p.m. matinee, Chino Community Theatre performance at Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Monday, Jan. 20
Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission. The next scheduled meeting is 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 in the council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Chino Valley YMCA pool scheduled to re-open at 5665 Edison Ave., Chino.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., Chino Police Department community room, 5450 Guardian Way (just north of Walnut Avenue, off 10th Street).
Oz Event, 4 to 7 p.m., character of Dorothy will interact with children, Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, 4 to 8 p.m., Crunch Fitness, 5420 E. Philadelphia St., Chino (in the Cinemark Movies 8 center).
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Parent Information Forum, Chino Valley Unified School District, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills. Topics will include Internet risks and drug trends that affect adolescents.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Mixer, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Chino Commercial Bank, 14245 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Open to the public.
Homeless count to be held in San Bernardino County, including the cities of Chino and Chino Hills.
Friday, Jan. 24
“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance at Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Chino Hills 55+ Club Super Bowl party and potluck soup lunch, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Chinese New Year (Year of the Rat)
Chino Hills Health and Wellness Fair, 10 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance at Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
VEX robotics competition, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.