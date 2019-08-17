Saturday, Aug. 17
Succulents workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free. Registration required: healthychino.eventbrite.com.
“West Side Story,” 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
Food distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Living Word Assembly church, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino. Information: 627-3663.
Bee a Bee, a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free. Registration required: healthychino.eventbrite.com.
Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Registration required: 334-3270.
Free concert, Dudes Got Blues, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Writing conference, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: Coleen6337@msn.com.
Clear the Shelters low cost adoption day, Priceless Pet Rescue, 2587 Chino Hills Parkway; and Inland Valley Humane Society, 500 Humane Way, Pomona.
Presentation on the atomic bomb missions of World War II, 10 a.m. to noon, Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino.
Grand opening of State Senator Connie Leyva’s Pomona office, 4 to 6:30 p.m., 101 W. Mission Blvd., Suite 111. .
Sunday, Aug. 18
Airport noise meeting, organized by residents living under and near the Ontario International Airport flight pattern, 2 p.m., Zendejas restaurant, 2440 S. Vineyard Ave., Ontario.
“West Side Story,” 2:30 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. .
Monday, Aug. 19
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Location changed because of work being done at the Chino City Council chambers. .
Beat the Heat summer games, art projects and activities, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Free cat spay or neuter clinic, Inland Valley Humane Society, 500 Humane Way, Pomona. Free service available through Friday, Aug. 23. Appointments required: 623-9777.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills government center parking lot, 14000 Peyton Drive.
Cancelled: Chino City Council. Next meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Planning Commission. Next meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
“How mental health stigma leads families to suffer in silence,” Circles of Hope group, Inland Hills Church, 14670 Ramona Ave., building B, room 103, Chino.
Free cat spay or neuter clinic, Inland Valley Humane Society, 500 Humane Way, Pomona. Appointments required: 623-9777.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Starbucks, 3210 Chino Ave., Chino Hills.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., location changed to the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, due to an audio-visual upgrade at city council chambers.
Ice cream social, to celebrate National Senior Citizens Day, free, noon to 1 p.m., for adults 50+, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
Free cat spay or neuter clinic, Inland Valley Humane Society, 500 Humane Way, Pomona. Appointments required: 623-9777.
Thursday, Aug. 22
“West Side Story,” 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
Free cat spay or neuter clinic, Inland Valley Humane Society, 500 Humane Way, Pomona. Appointments required: 623-9777.
Friday, Aug. 23
“West Side Story,” 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
Free cat spay or neuter clinic, Inland Valley Humane Society, 500 Humane Way, Pomona Appointments required: 623-9777.
Play Together Family Night for families with special needs children, 6 years and younger, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: Autism Society Inland Empire at (951) 220-6922.
Blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Annual Battle of the Bone football game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools, 7 p.m., at Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Country performance, Scotty Mac Band, 6 to 8 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., gazebo area outside the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Priceless Pet’s Wine and Brew for the Rescue, 7 to 11 p.m., Cal-Aero Events hangar, 14925 Cal Aero Drive, Chino.
“West Side Story,” 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., for Boy Scouts of America Troop 201. Information: 781-0251.
Household hazardous waste drop-off for San Bernardino County residents, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: 334-3472.
Free concert, TTT Brand (country rock), 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, southeast corner of Grand and Peyton Drive.
Star charts campfire program, 6 to 7 p.m., Junior Ranger program, Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road.
