Saturday, Oct. 19
Chino Valley Business Expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, southeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive. Information: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, 627-6177.
Don Lugo High FFA Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the school’s farm. Entrance off Roswell Avenue, between Chino and Schaefer avenues, Chino.
Registration for city of Chino’s Holiday Basket and Gift Giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino. Another registration date will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the same location. Information: 334-3260.
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive.
“Super Heroes Rock,” featuring horses, arts and crafts and music, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Book signing by local author Vicki Fitch, 3 to 6 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 3625 Grand Ave., Chino Hills.
Nightmare on Hickory Lane Halloween display, (full shows), 6:45, 7:15, 7:45 p.m., 3909 Hickory Lane, Chino Hills.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Pink Boutique, to benefit the American Cancer Society through the Chino Relay for Life, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ontario Masonic Lodge, 1025 N. Vine St. Several vendors will offer their wares. Open to the public. Free admission.
Nightmare on Hickory Lane Halloween display, (shows with lights only), 7 to 9 p.m., 3909 Hickory Lane, Chino Hills.
Monday, Oct. 21
Spaghetti Dinner and Bingo fundraiser for Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc., 5 to 9 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Tickets available at the Chino Senior Center.
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., city council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
Nightmare on Hickory Lane Halloween display, (shows with lights only), 7 to 9 p.m., 3909 Hickory Lane, Chino Hills. See Page A10 for other times.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., city council chambers. Registration for city of Chino’s Holiday Basket and Gift Giveaway, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino. Information: 334-3260.
“Sweet Treat” event, 4 to 7 p.m., James S. Thalman Library, 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Nightmare on Hickory Lane Halloween display, (shows with lights only), 7 to 9 p.m., 3909 Hickory Lane, Chino Hills.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Spooky Senior Dance, 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Costumes encouraged. Information: 334-3271.
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
Red Ribbon Week begins in schools for drug awareness/prevention. Continues through Oct. 31. Information: chino.k12.ca.us
Nightmare on Hickory Lane Halloween display, (shows with lights only), 7 to 9 p.m., 3909 Hickory Lane, Chino Hills.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Lights On Afterschool to celebrate afterschool programs, at various sites throughout the Chino Valley. Presented by the City of Chino, Chino Valley school district, Chino Valley YMCA, Afterschool Alliance and community partners. Information on event locations: 334-3258.
“The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia” workshop, 6:45 to 8:30 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Registration required.
Nightmare on Hickory Lane Halloween display, (shows with lights only), 7 to 9 p.m., 3909 Hickory Lane, Chino Hills.
Friday, Oct. 25
40th annual Milk Can football game between Chino and Don Lugo high schools, 7 p.m., at Don Lugo High stadium, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
“Play Together” Family Night for families of special needs children, 5 to 7 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St.
Opening night of Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.,” 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Continues Oct. 26-27, Nov. 1-3, 7-9.
Nightmare on Hickory Lane Halloween display, (full shows), 6:45, 7:15, 7:45 p.m., 3909 Hickory Lane, Chino Hills.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Pumpkin Carving, a Children’s Discovery workshop, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
Document shredding event, 9 a.m. to noon, free, Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave., sponsored by Supervisor Curt Hagman.
Howl-O-Ween Dog Park Day, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Vila Borba Dog Park on Butterfield Ranch Road at Pine Avenue, costume contest at 1 p.m., hosted by Dog Park for Chino Hills Committee.
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents living in San Bernardino County, including Chino and Chino Hills, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
19th annual Memorial NephCure Walk to benefit kidney disease, 9 a.m., English Springs Park, 2201 Grand Ave., Chino Hills.
Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.,” 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Continues Oct. 27, Nov. 1-3, 7-9.
Harvest Festival, 4 to 8 p.m., Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran School, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Free admission.
Nightmare on Hickory Lane Halloween display, (full shows), 6:45, 7:15, 7:45 p.m., 3909 Hickory Lane, Chino Hills.
Taste of Flight Gala, 6 p.m., Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino (at Chino Airport).
