Saturday, July 27
Family paint night, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Knights of Columbus “Oldies but Goodies” dinner dance, 5 to 10 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church parish hall, 12686 Central Ave., Chino. Information: 272-5231.
Gem City Jazzcats Big Band, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.
Backpack giveaway by Praise Chapel Chino Valley, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Sunday, July 28
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 5048 D St., Chino.
Monday, July 29
Beat the Heat summer games, art projects and activities, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Seniors at the Square for ages 50 and older, 5 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3271. .
Tuesday, July 30
Ooey, Gooey Tuesday, messy creative explorations, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Summer Movie, “A Star is Born,” rated R, for adults 50+, 11:05 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: 364-2826.
Wednesday, July 31
Storytime in the Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5876 Riverside Drive. Information: 334-3478.
Saving Wildlife International animal show, 5 p.m., Chino Branch Library, 13180 Central Ave.
Chino Hills Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., “Desperado,” (Eagles tribute band), Veterans Park, Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
Neighborhood Watch meeting, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Information: dstone@sbcsd.org.
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Farmer Boys restaurant, 13675 Central Ave., Chino. .
Chino Valley Fire District special meeting, 5:30 p.m., at 14011 City Center Drive in Chino Hills.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Chino Concerts on the Lawn, “Led Zepagain,” (Led Zeppelin tribute), 7 p.m., Chino City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave., sponsored by Chino Kiwanis Club.
Ken Frawley cowboy show, 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills Movies in the Park, just after dusk, “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Dr. Moo’s Silly Science, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Monte Vista Park Celebration, 11 a.m., 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino.
Friday, Aug. 2
Horse trainer Stacy Westfall, 6:30 to 9 p.m., speaking at McCoy Equestrian Center, $10 clinic, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. See Page A6.
West Side Story, 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
Summer Healthy Grilling workshop, "Grilled Sausage & Veggies," free, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: 334-3258.
First Friday event, free activities for families of young children, 3 to 5 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Country rock concert by JB and the BC Riders, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills..
Saturday, Aug. 3
West Side Story, 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
Community Mobile Stop Back to School event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Information about city programs will be available.
Chino Relay for Life opening ceremony, 9 a.m. Ayala Park, soccer field off College Park Avenue.
