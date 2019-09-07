Saturday, Sept. 7
Chino Hills Neighborhood Watch follow-up meeting, 11 a.m., Lucille’s Restaurant, Chino Hills. Information: 364-2000, ext. 2038.
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 9 a.m. to noon at 4712 Cheyenne Drive, Chino.
Congresswoman Norma Torres’ town hall meeting on 2020 U.S. Census, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, Local Union 909, 3250 East Shelby St., Ontario.
Planes of Fame Air Museum presents “Grumman TBM Avenger and Junior Aviators Day,” 10 a.m. to noon, Chino Airport, 14998 Cal Aero Drive. Admission charged.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Wildfire emergency preparedness day, 2 to 4 p.m., Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road. Hosted by Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council.
“Rescued Pets & Retired Vets” fundraiser, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Animal Hospital, 3415 Chino Ave., Chino.
Monday, Sept. 9
Monday Movie Madness, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Information: 334-3271.
Chino Hills Historical Society presentation on Anazel Ranch by Paul Spitzzeri, 7 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Registration begins for Salute to Service veterans breakfast and ceremony to be held Nov. 8 at the Chino Hills Community Center, free but registration is required. Information: 364-2826.
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Wednesday., Sept. 11
Patriot Day
9-11 Memorial Service, 9:30 a.m. to approximately 9:45 a.m., Chino Valley Fire District Station 6, 13707 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Valley Fire District monthly board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: 902-5260.
Chino Hills Public Works Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, date changed because of now completed audio-visual work at city hall.
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
Blood drive, Chino Mosque, 11941 Ramona Ave.
County Regional Parks Advisory Commission will discuss a Grand Jury report that criticized the maintenance of several county parks, including Prado Regional Park in Chino, 2:30 p.m., County’s General Services Building, Regional Parks Conference Room, 777 E. Rialto Ave., San Bernardino.
Thursday, Sept. 12
“Drug Trends – What Parents Need to Know” workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. Ages 18 and older. Free. Information: 334-3260.
Friday, Sept. 13
Carruchas Car Club Cruise Night, 6 to 10 p.m., Chino Town Square shopping center, Philadelphia Street, just west of Benson Avenue. Held every second Friday.
Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Veteran Identification Card application assistance, 4 to 6 p.m., Congresswoman Norma Torres’ office, 3200 Inland Empire Blvd., Suite 200B, Ontario.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints multicultural festival, 4 p.m., includes cultural displays, performances and food samples, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
The Let it Be Dinner annual gala, $175 per ticket or $350 per couple, 6 p.m., Cal Aero Aviation Country Club, 14925 Cal Aero Drive, Chino. Reserve tickets online: theletitbefoundation.org.
Chino Tea Party political organization, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Old Schoolhouse Museum’s monthly Saturday opening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St., Chino. The museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, is also open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Information: 334-3278.
City of Chino Community Clean-up Day, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Center, 13793 Redwood St., Chino. Information: (800) 423-9986.
