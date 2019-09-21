Saturday, Sept. 21
Food for Life Ministry of Chino’s food distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Accelerate Church, 363 S. Park Ave., Pomona.
Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Chino Hills’ 2019 State of the City Community Fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Great American Smokeout event, 5 to 6 p.m., The Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. Information: 334-3268.
Mulch and Composting workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3258.
Exploring Succulents, a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
“Install, maintain and establish California native gardens” workshop, 9 a.m. to noon, Waterwise Community Center, a program of the Chino Basin Water Conservation District, 4594 San Bernardino St., Montclair. Information: 626-2711 or cbwcd.org/workshops.
Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Pre-registration required.
Don Lugo High Junior Cheer Clinic, 9 to 11 a.m., school’s spirit room, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Monday, Sept. 23
First Day of Autumn
Chino Community Services Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers.
B-29 Superfortress Doc bomber visits Chino Airport, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Flying Tigers main entrance, 7000 Merrill Ave., Chino. Admission required. Continues through Thursday, Sept. 26.
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Starbucks at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
CVUSD Suicide Prevention Awareness Seminar, 6:30 p.m., Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
B-29 Superfortress Doc bomber visits Chino Airport, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Flying Tigers main entrance, 7000 Merrill Ave., Chino. Admission required. Continues through Thursday, Sept. 26.
Thursday, Sept. 26
City of Chino Hills Emergency Preparedness Workshop, 7 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: 364-2713.
“What you need to know before your landscape transformation” workshop, 6 to 8 p.m., Waterwise Community Center, 4594 San Bernardino St., Montclair. Information: 626-2711 or cbwcd.org/workshops.
B-29 Superfortress Doc bomber visits Chino Airport, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Flying Tigers main entrance, 7000 Merrill Ave., Chino. Admission required.
Alzheimer’s disease caregiver discussion, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Oakmont of Chino Hills, 14837 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Friday, Sept. 27
Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
“Play Together” night for families with special needs children, 5 to 7 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St., Chino.
Chino High homecoming parade, 5 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and 10th Street ending at the football stadium, 5472 Park Place, Chino. The homecoming game will kick off at 7 p.m. Information: 627-7351.
St. Paul the Apostle Harvest Festival, 5 to 11 p.m., 14085 Peyton Drive.
Saturday, Sept. 28
St. Paul the Apostle Harvest Festival, 2 to 11 p.m., 14085 Peyton Drive.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Let it Be Foundation, 14720 Central Ave., Chino.
Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner, 5 to 9 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church Parish Hall, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Household Hazardous waste drop-off for San Bernardino County residents, including those in Chino and Chino Hills, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Depression and anxiety workshop, 9 a.m., Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive.
