Saturday, Feb. 1
Run For Russ 5K, 8 a.m. Central and Chino avenues, Chino. Registration: racewire.com.
Food for Life grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Bear Canyon Trail at Mt. Baldy, 7 a.m. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance at Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Vintage Vought FUA-1A Corsair plane to be featured at Living History Day presentation, 10 a.m., Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino (off Merrill Avenue, in Chino Airport).
“Alice in Wonderland,” a production of Ayala High School Theatre Department, 2 and 7 p.m., Ayala High multi-purpose room, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Admission charged. Performances continue 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 and Friday, Feb. 7, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Super Bowl Sunday, 3 p.m. San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, FOX, channel 11.
Monday, Feb. 3
“History of Carbon Canyon Road,” 7 p.m., presentation by Chino Hills historian Paul Spitzzeri, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Monday Movie Madness, the crime, drama, mystery movie “The Good Liar” will be shown on a big screen, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. For adults. Information: 334-3271.
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Suicide Prevention Awareness seminar, hosted by the Chino Valley school district, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Chino High, 5472 Park Place, Chino.
Chino Hills Public Works Commission, 7 p.m., city council chambers.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., Sleepy Hollow Community Building, 16801 Rosemary Lane.
Chino Valley Historical Society, 6 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B St., Chino (corner of 11th Street). Open to the public.
State of San Bernardino County at the Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center, Ontario. Panel discussion from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; main event from 5:30 to 6 p.m.; networking from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets: $50 at https://activeevent.net/event/Reg.aspx?ec=SB20.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Developer meeting on proposed Hidden Oaks project in Carbon Canyon, 6:30 p.m., Western Hills Golf and Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road.
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m., district office, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. Open to the public.
Chino’s Teen Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., council chambers, Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. Open to the public.
City of Chino’s Office Hours" at the Preserve, 4 to 8 p.m., Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St.
“Alice in Wonderland,” a production of Ayala High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m., Ayala High multi-purpose room, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Admission charged. Performances continue 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 and Friday, Feb. 7, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
Friday, Feb. 7
First Friday Chino Youth Museum Lab, a STEAM-based event for children, 3 to 5 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free. Information: 334-3270.
“Alice in Wonderland,” a production of Ayala High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m., Ayala High multi-purpose room, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Admission charged. Performances continue 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 and Friday, Feb. 7, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
Saturday, Feb. 8
The Old Schoolhouse Museum will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5493 B St., Chino (corner of 11th Street).
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
Free tax assistance, a county program, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Montclair Library, 9955 Fremont St., Montclair. Appointments: 347-1255 or (760) 552-6176.
Human trafficking expert Opal Singleton to speak at Chino Tea Party meeting, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
