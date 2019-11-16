Saturday, Nov. 16
Los Serranos Park grand opening, 10 a.m. to noon, Los Serranos Park, Pomona Rincon Road at Bird Farm Road, adjacent to Chaparral Elementary School.
Take a hike with Assemblyman Phillip Chen while discussing state-related issues, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea.
Christmas boutique, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Free health exams, noon to 3 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Chino Neighborhood House holiday boutique, craft fair and toy drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Chino City Hall on the Move, 9 a.m. to noon, Walmart, 3943 Grand Ave.
Christian magician Stephen Wood, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
“Rock of Ages” musical, presented by Chino Hills High School Theatre Department, 2 and 7 p.m., 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
“Return to Hardwick” documentary on the 93rd Bomber Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino.
Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Kids Entrepreneur Fair, hosted by Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts charter school, 1 to 3 p.m., in front of Chino Hills Library, 14000 City Center Drive.
Monday, Nov. 18
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m. in council chambers at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. Chino Francis Estates, a planned residential development in the unincorporated area of Chino, is among the items on the agenda.
Coyote awareness event, 6 to 8 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Chino City Council, 7 p.m. in council chambers at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Camping-themed library event, 4 to 7 p.m. at the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Wed., Nov. 20
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Community Principal for a Day, 7 a.m. kickoff, Liberty Elementary, Ontario. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
District Marching Band Field Show, 7 p.m., Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m., district office, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Friendsgiving Event for special needs individuals and their families, 6 to 8 p.m., free, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
“Rock of Ages” musical, presented by Chino Hills High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m., 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
The Great American Smokeout, a national event to challenge people to stop smoking, 1 to 3 p.m., Chino Teen Experience, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. (in Monte Vista Park).
Friday, Nov. 22
“Rock of Ages” musical, presented by Chino Hills High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m., 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
10th annual Pre-Thanksgiving Food Giveaway by Food for Life Ministry, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Senior Center parking lot, 13170 Central Ave. Information: 627-3663.
