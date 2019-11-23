Saturday, Nov. 23
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
10th annual Pre-Thanksgiving Food Giveaway, Food for Life Ministry, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Senior Center parking lot, 13170 Central Ave. Information: 627-3663.
Holiday party for family, hosted by Project CHELA and MR2 Elite Soccer, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Registration not required.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Gobbler Gloves Boxing Showcase, 1 p.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. Hosted by Chino Youth Boxing Foundation and the City of Chino.
Caring for the Hills Thanksgiving distribution, noon, for clients who have pre-registered, 15554 Cecelia St., Chino Hills. Information: Ned Rogers, 597-1454.
Monday, Nov. 25
Thanksgiving break for Chino Valley Unified School District and several other schools begins. Continues through Friday, Nov. 29. School resumes on Monday, Dec. 2.
Chino Valley YMCA pool at Ayala Park in Chino closes and will remain closed through Jan. 5, 2020.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills Neighborhood Watch meeting, 7 p.m., southwest room of BJ’s Restaurant, 4585 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Day
Free Thanksgiving dinner, open to the entire community, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino United Methodist Church, 5201 Riverside Drive.
Friday, Nov. 29
Black Friday, considered the first big shopping day for the holiday season.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Small Business Saturday, a day promoted by retailers to shop local businesses.
Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” debuts at 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
