Saturday, Aug. 24
Battle for the Bone football game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools, 7 p.m., Ayala High, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Country performance, Scotty Mac Band, 6 to 8 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., gazebo area outside the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Wine and Brew for the Rescue to benefit Priceless Pet Rescue, 7 to 11 p.m., Cal-Aero Events hangar, 14925 Cal Aero Drive, Chino, B-181.
“West Side Story,” 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., for Boy Scouts of America Troop 201. Information: 781-0251.
Household hazardous waste drop-off for San Bernardino County residents, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: 334-3472.
Free concert, TTT Brand (country rock), 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, southeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.
Star charts campfire program, 6 to 7 p.m., Junior Ranger program, Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road.
Portuguese Feast of the Holy Spirit, Rosary, presentation of queens, entertainment, 7 p.m., Chino D.E.S. Hall, 5216 Riverside Drive (corner of Seventh Street).
Sunday, Aug. 25
Portuguese Feast of the Holy Spirit, parade, 10 a.m., Chino D.E.S. Hall, 5216 Riverside Drive (corner of Seventh Street), followed by Mass at St. Margaret Mary on Central Avenue, and back to D.E.S. Hall for meal, Grand March of the royal courts and entertainment.
Legends Showcase, Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. First bout at 1 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 26
Beat the Heat summer games, art projects and activities, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Portuguese Feast of the Holy Spirit, traditional Portuguese meal and entertainment, 5 p.m., Chino D.E.S. Hall, 5216 Riverside Drive (corner of Seventh Street).
Chino Community Services Commission tour, 6 p.m., meet at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. The commission's 7 p.m. regular meeting is cancelled.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Cancelled: Chino Hills City Council. Next meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10 in council chambers.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
End of Summer Luau, for adults 50+, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
Chino Valley school district Parent Information Forum on drug abuse, mental health and social media, 6:30 p.m., Chino High, 5472 Park Place. Information: chi no.k12.ca.us.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Chino Seniors social dance, noon to 3:30 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Friday, Aug. 30
Labor Day weekend begins. Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 2.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Free mulch for city of Chino residents, 8 a.m. to noon, Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: 334-3265.
Chino Basque Club Picnic event: North American Basque Organizations Pilota Finals, 1:30 p.m., 7262 Bickmore Ave., Chino. Pilota games featuring French players will be 5 p.m. at the same location.
