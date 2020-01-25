Saturday, Jan. 25
Chinese New Year (Year of the Rat)
Chinese New Year celebration, 5:30 p.m., open to the community, Chino Valley Chinese Adventist Church, 4136 Riverside Drive.
Chino Hills Health and Wellness Fair, 10 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: 334-3472.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance at Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
VEX robotics competition, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline
Sunday, Jan. 26
Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” 2:30 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance at Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Monday, Jan. 27
Chino Community Services Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave. Applicants for Community Development Block Grant funding will present information about their programs and city staff will discuss city projects for the funding.
Registration opens for Chino Valley YMCA swim lessons for the Feb. 10 to March 7 session.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Omnitrans meeting to discuss elimination of the OmniGo shuttle Chino Hills Route 365, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Free paint night class for adults, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Another class will be held Jan. 30 at the same time.
Fundraiser for St. Margaret Mary Catholic School, 3 to 9 p.m., Chuck E. Cheese, 5250 Philadelphia St., Chino.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Free paint night class for adults, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance at Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Friday, Jan. 31
Bingo for ages 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Run For Russ 5K, 8 a.m., Central and Chino avenues, Chino. Registration: racewire.com.
City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Bear Canyon Trail at Mt. Baldy, 7 a.m. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance at Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.