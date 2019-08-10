Saturday, Aug. 10
Chino City Hall on the Move, 9 a.m. to noon, Country Fair Shopping Center (Albertsons), 12013 Central Ave.
Old Schoolhouse Museum’s monthly Saturday opening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St., Chino. The museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, is also open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Information: 334-3278.
“West Side Story,” 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. .
Free concert, Downtown Groove, 5 to 8 p.m., stage, The Shoppes at Chino Hills, southeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.
Chino Tea Party, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Household hazardous waste drop-off, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Sunday, Aug. 11
“West Side Story,” 2:30 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
Jamaican Independence Day celebration, noon to 6:30 p.m., D.E.S. Hall, 5216 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: Marcia McBean, (951) 316-3053. .
Monday, Aug. 12
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Beat the Heat summer games, art projects and activities, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Chino Valley school district campuses begin 2019-20 school year. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Allegiance STEAM Academy TK-8 charter school begins 2019-20 school year. Information: asathrive.org.
Seniors at the Square, Aguiar Square, 13191 Sixth St. For ages 50 and older. Light meal 5 to 6 p.m., followed by music and dancing, 6 to 8 p.m. Information: 334-3271.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102 located in the main instructional building.
Medicare Step by Step, free, 2 to 3 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: 364-2700.
“Under the Sea” themed activities, 4 to 7 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Ontario Christian Schools, grades first to eighth, begin 2019-20 school year.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Sycamore Academy of Culture Arts and Sciences charter school opens for students of grades TK-5 at 5650 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills. Information: sycamoreacademycharter-cv.org.
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
Chino Valley Fire District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., at 14011 City Center Drive in Chino Hills. Information: 902-5260.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Starbucks, 12488 Central Ave., Chino (corner of Walnut Avenue). Information: (800) 879-4484. .
Ontario Christian Schools' kindergartners begin 2019-20 school year. .
Thursday, Aug. 15
Active shooter workshop for Chino Hills businesses hosted by Chino Hills Police Department, 6 to 8 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: 364-2038. .
Chino Concerts on the Lawn, “Bonfire,” (AC/DC tribute), 7 p.m., Chino City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave., sponsored by Chino Kiwanis Club.
Chino and Chino Hills Night at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, 7 p.m. Sponsored by Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Chino Valley school board, 7 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Ontario Christian Schools' high school students begin 2019-20 school year.
Friday, Aug. 16
“West Side Story,” 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. .
Saturday, Aug. 17
Succulents workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3258.
“West Side Story,” 7 p.m., Chino Children’s Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
Bee a Bee, a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
“California gardens: native plant design” workshop, 9 a.m. to noon, Waterwise Community Center, a program of the Chino Basin Water Conservation District, 4594 San Bernardino St., Montclair. Information: 626-2711 or cbwcd.org/workshops.
Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
Free concert, Dudes Got Blues, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, southeast corner of Grand and Peyton Drive.
Clear the Shelters low cost pet adoption day, all day, Priceless Pets in Chino Hills and Inland Valley Humane Society in Pomona.
Writing conference, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: Coleen6337@msn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.