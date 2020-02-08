Saturday, Feb. 8
The Old Schoolhouse Museum will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5493 B St., Chino.
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
Human trafficking expert Opal Singleton to speak at Chino Tea Party meeting, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Final performances of “Alice in Wonderland,” an Ayala High School Theater Department production, 2 and 7 p.m., at the school, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Admission charged.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Chino American Legion bingo event, 1 p.m., at 13759 Central Ave., Chino. Information: 628-2080.
Matanca (Portuguese pig feast) and entertainment, beginning 2 p.m., Chino Valley D.E.S. Club, 5216 Riverside Drive, Chino. Open to the public.
Monday, Feb. 10
Chino Valley school district schools closed for Lincoln’s Birthday
Informational meeting for residents of unincorporated area of San Bernardino County, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Chino Police Department Community Room, 5450 Walnut Ave., Chino (location change).
Chino Cultural Foundation to discuss future plans for a Cultural Arts Center and a community amphitheater, 6 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Open to the public.
Representatives from the presidential campaigns of Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren to speak at the Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Public workshop on city of Chino’s Parks and Facilities Master Plan, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. (north of D Street). A second workshop will be held 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave.
Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102, located in the main instructional building.
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills City Council, sewer tax increase discussion, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Wed, Feb. 12
President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday observed
Chino Valley Fire District, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive in Chino Hills.
Chino Hills Police Neighborhood Watch meeting, 6 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, for residents north of Chino Hills Parkway.
Chino Police forum on the use of facial recognition software, 6 p.m., Chino Police Department, 5450 Guardian Way.
Heritage Farmers Market debuts in Chino Hills, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, near H & M store, 13920 City Center Drive.
Public workshop on city of Chino’s Parks and Facilities Master Plan, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave.
Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Chino Hills Police Neighborhood Watch meeting, 6 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, for residents south of Chino Hills Parkway.
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma at Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce's Pizza & Politics luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St.
Chino Valley Lions Club student speaker contest, 6:15 p.m., Chaffey College Chino Center, 13106 Central Ave. at C Street.
Chino Valley School District Student Government Day, 8 a.m., at various government offices.
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley’s free Valentine Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., 13031 Seventh St., Chino.
“Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens,” presented by the Chino Kiwanis Club and Chino Community Theatre, 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Continues 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
Friday, Feb. 14
Valentine's Day
Ayala High Choir Annual Benefit Concert, 7 p.m., multi-purpose room, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills to benefit the family of Kristin Erbst, who recently died of cancer.
Valenteen Night, a three-course dinner for a teen and guest, ages 13 to 14, Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. Free. Information: 334-3260.
First day of free tax preparation assistance to low and moderate-income residents, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
"Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens,” presented by the Chino Kiwanis Club and Chino Community Theatre, 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Continues 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
Saturday, Feb. 15
“Build a Butterfly Garden” workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
“Wonderful World of Butterflies,” a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee charged. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
Chino Valley Unified School District Science Fair, 6:30 p.m., Woodcrest Junior High School, 2725 S. Campus Ave., Ontario.
Cancelled: Knights of Columbus Mardi Gras Casino Night at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills. Information: 993-3736.
“Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens,” presented by the Chino Kiwanis Club and Chino Community Theatre, 2:30 and 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Continues 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.