Saturday, Oct. 26
Document shredding, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents living in San Bernardino County, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
19th annual Memorial NephCure Walk to benefit kidney disease organization, 9 a.m., English Springs Park, 2201 Grand Ave., Chino Hills.
Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.,” 7 p.m., 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Continues Oct. 27, Nov. 1-3, 7-9.
Taste of Flight Gala, 6 p.m., Planes of Fame Air Museum at Chino Airport, 14998 Cal Aero Drive. Information: 597-3722.
Kids Diwali Celebration, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Chino Hills BAPS Hindu Temple, 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Drug take-back day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Police Department, 5450 Walnut Ave. and Chino Hills Police Department, 14077 Peyton Drive.
“The Lion King Jr.,” presented by Chino Community Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
“Dracula” presented by Ayala Theatre Company, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Ayala High multi-purpose room, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Monday, Oct. 28
Chino Community Services Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
LifeStream blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Inland Empire Utilities Agency, 6075 Kimball Ave., Building B event room, Chino. A second drive will be held at the same time and place on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Bingo for ages 50 and older, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Fee is $5. This is an ongoing program. Information: 334-3271.
Wed.,Oct. 30
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
LifeStream blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Inland Empire Utilities Agency, 6075 Kimball Ave., Building B event room, Chino.
State of the Chino Valley Fire District video to be presented, 5 p.m., District Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Halloween
Community Mobile Stop, 4 to 8 p.m. during the Halloween Spooktacular, Ayala Park (Field 11), 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
“Dracula” presented by Ayala Theatre Company, 7 p.m., Ayala High multi-purpose room, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Friday, Nov. 1
First Friday event, free activities for families of young children, 3 to 5 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.,” 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
“Dracula” presented by Ayala Theatre Company, 7 p.m., Ayala High multi-purpose room, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Saturday, Nov. 2
City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Schabarum Trail, 7 a.m., Schabarum Regional Park, 17250 East Colima Road, Rowland Heights. Fee and advance registration required: 334-3258.
American Cancer Society’s Bark for Life, for people and canines to raise funds to fight cancer, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Montclair High, 4725 Benito St. Replaces Chino Bark for Life at Boys Republic, Chino Hills. Information: Barbara Shiffermiller at barb@shiffermiller.net or relayforlife.org/bark chinoca. Craft Fair for American Cancer Society, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prestige Preschool Academy, 3040 Chino Ave., Chino. Hosted by Chino Relay for Life Team R.E.D.D.H.O.T.T.T. .
Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.,” 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. .
“Dracula” presented by Ayala Theatre Company, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Ayala High multi-purpose room, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. .
