Saturday, Oct. 12
Sold out: Chino Hills Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., $50, The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Information: chinohillswinewalk.com.
Music in Motion marching band field show, noon to 10 p.m., Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
City of Chino Hills Healthy Hills Walking Club meetup, 7:30 a.m., Pinehurst Park in Butterfield. Information: 364-2733.
Chino Valley Fire Foundation Annual Open House and Chili Cook-Off, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., CVFD Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Chili competition will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Information: cvifd.org.
Second annual Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B St., Chino. Hosted by the Chino Valley Historical Society and the City of Chino. Information: 334-3278.
Community Mobile Stop, featuring information on city programs and events, noon to 3 p.m. during the Harvest Festival at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B St., Chino.
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off for residents living in San Bernardino County, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Service Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Nightmare on Hickory Lane, Halloween display at the Willes’ residence begins, 7 to 9 p.m. 3909 Hickory Lane, Chino Hills.
Chino Tea Party (political group), 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Free microchipping and vaccinations for licensed dogs, 9 to 10 a.m., Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A., 500 Humane Way, Pomona (off the 71 Freeway).
Sunday, Oct. 13
Sunday Dog Hike, 8:45 a.m., walk your dog or walk a Priceless Pets dog. Meet at The Orphanage, 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, Gordon Ranch Marketplace.
Monday, Oct. 14
Columbus Day.
Book signing by author, actress and inspirational speaker Amanda McDonough, 2 to 5 p.m., Barnes & Noble bookstore, 3625 Grand Ave., Chino Hills. Her book is “Ready to Be Heard: How I Lost my Hearing and Found my Voice.”
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Circles of Hope meeting for loved ones of persons with mental illness, 6:45 to 9 p.m., Inland Hills Church, 14670 Ramona Ave., Chino, building B, room 103. See
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Chino Hills City Council Chambers.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., Chino Hills council chambers. .
Mature Drivers class, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Chino Hills Branch Library. Free.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Great California ShakeOut, prepare to drop, cover, and hold on during an earthquake drill with other Californians, 10:17 a.m.
Chino Valley school district board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Chino Census Committee, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., council chambers, city hall, 13220 Central Ave., Chino..
Friday, Oct. 18
Don Lugo High FFA Fall Festival, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the school’s farm. Entrance off Roswell Avenue, between Chino and Schaefer avenues, Chino. Continues 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Chino Valley Business Expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, southeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive. Information: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, 627-6177.
Don Lugo High FFA Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the school’s farm. Entrance off Roswell Avenue, between Chino and Schaefer avenues, Chino.
Registration for city of Chino’s Holiday Basket and Gift Giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino. Families must meet registration requirements. Registration is available until all spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Another registration date will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the same location. Information: 334-3260.
Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee is $12 for Chino Youth Museum members, $15 for general public. Children must be potty trained. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive.
“Super Heroes Rock,” featuring horses, arts and crafts, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
