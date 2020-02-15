Saturday, Feb. 15
Food for Life food giveaway, 9 to 11 a.m., 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino. Information: 627-3663.
“Build a Butterfly Garden” workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
“Wonderful World of Butterflies,” a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee charged. Pre-registration required at 334-3270.
Don Lugo High Grad Nite fundraiser, collecting clothing and household items, 8 a.m. to noon, student parking lot, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Continues same time on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Cancelled: Knights of Columbus Mardi Gras Casino Night, St. Paul the Apostle in Chino Hills. Information: 993-3736.
“Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens,” presented by the Chino Kiwanis Club and Chino Community Theatre, 2:30 and 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Continues 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
“The Strategic Bombing of Europe During World War II – A Look at the 91st Bomb Group,” 10 a.m. to noon, Planes of Fame Air Museum at Chino Airport, 14998 Cal Aero Drive.
Great Backyard Bird Count, 8 a.m., Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Don Lugo High Grad Nite fundraiser, collecting clothing and household items, 8 a.m.. to noon, student parking lot, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
“Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens,” presented by the Chino Kiwanis Club and Chino Community Theatre, 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Monday, Feb. 17
Presidents’ Day.
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission (because of Presidents’ Day holiday). The meeting has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Inland Empire Utilities Agency, 6075 Kimball Ave., Chino (just east of El Prado Road).
Chino Hills Police Department “quality of life” meeting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., for residents living in Districts 3 and 5, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m., Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Chino Valley Fire District special board meeting, 9 a.m., at Fire Station 62, 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. Information: 902-5260.
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave. This meeting has been rescheduled from Monday, Feb. 17 because of the Presidents’ Day holiday.
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Chino Hills Police Department “quality of life” meeting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., for residents living in District 2, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Cancelled: Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry council chambers.
Chino Valley Unified School District Science Fair Awards, Woodcrest Junior High, 6 to 7:30 p.m., 2725 S. Campus Drive, Ontario.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Chino Hills Police Department “quality of life” meeting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., for residents living in Districts 1 and 4, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Friday, Feb. 21
Free tax preparation assistance to low and moderate-income residents, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Chino Branch Library Grand Re-opening, 10 a.m. to noon, 13180 Central Ave.
Clothes giveaway, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino United Methodist Church, 5201 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: 628-1107.
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
