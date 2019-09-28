Saturday, Sept. 28
Ayala High School Band and Colorguard mattress fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
St. Paul the Apostle Harvest Festival, 2 to 11 p.m., 14085 Peyton Drive.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Let it Be Foundation, 14720 Central Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner, 5 to 9 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church Parish Hall, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Household Hazardous waste drop-off for San Bernardino County residents, including those in Chino and Chino Hills, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Depression and anxiety workshop, 9 a.m., Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive.
Free bulky item pickup for residents of Los Serranos area of Chino Hills, 8 a.m. to noon.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown.
Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Old-fashioned family picnic, featuring miniature horses, arts and crafts and music, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Blood drive hosted by Boy Scout Troop 220 of Chino Hills, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 299, 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
Monday, Sept. 30
Chino Hills mobile recreation van at Pinehurst Park, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 5800 Park Drive, Chino Hills.
Chlno Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., city council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
California Budget 101 workshop, 6 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, Ontario International Airport’s authority administration building, 1923 East Avion Ave. Information: 902-9606.
Max Scott Center of the Culinary Arts dedication ceremony, 10:15 a.m., Boys Republic in Chino Hills. Admission by invitation only.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Public Works Commission. Next meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., Sleepy Hollow Community Building, 16801 Rosemary Lane.
Coffee with a Cop (Chino Police), 2:30 to 4 p.m., Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino (north of the 60 Freeway).
Thursday, Oct. 3
“Blessing of the Animals” service, 11 a.m., on the patio at Chino United Methodist Church, 5021 Riverside Dr.
Hispanic Heritage Event, 4 to 6 p.m., James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Information: 590-5380.
Chino Valley school board, regular public meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Community meeting on Chino’s 2020 CDBG funding, 5:30 p.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St.
Friday, Oct. 4
First Friday event, free activities for families of young children, 3 to 5 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Mulch giveaway, 7:30 a.m., overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Includes wood chips and compost.
City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Altadena Crest Trail, beginning 7 a.m. at Noyes Elementary School, 1919 Pinecrest Drive, Altadena. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
Power of the Flower Family Fun Festival to benefit programs for adults with intellectual and development disabilities, 7 to 11 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: anthesis.us or 624-3555, ext. 260.
Chino Valley Historical Society’s general membership meeting, 11 a.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Information: 334-3278.
Fall Book Sale, hosted by the Chino Hills Friends of the Library, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Continues to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
St. Margaret Mary Car Show, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., at St. Margaret Mary Catholic School, 12664 Central Ave., Chino. Information: 210-6367.
Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
