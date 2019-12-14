Saturday, Dec. 14
Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Chino Hills Kiwanis Club Breakfast with Santa, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino Tea Party, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Old Schoolhouse Museum’s monthly Saturday opening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St., Chino. The museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, is also open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Information: 334-3278.
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: 334-3472.
Veterans workshop to apply for Federal Veterans Identification Cards, 4 to 6 p.m., Congresswoman Norma Torres’ office, 3200 Inland Empire Blvd., suite 200B, Ontario. Will also be held 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17.
Sunday, Dec. 15
First night of Las Posadas, 7 p.m., 4520 Bird Farm Road.
“And the Stars Sang” concert by the Chino Senior Chorus, 3 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 5648 Jefferson Ave., Chino.
Fifth annual Chino Valley Community Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Sold Out: Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Monday, Dec. 16
“Lights! Camera! Christmas! holiday songs from movies concert by the Chino Valley Community Chorus, 7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission. The next scheduled meeting will be 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 in the council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers. See Page A1.
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Cancelled: Winter Movie Matinee, City of Chino Hills Active Adults, Chino Hills Community Center.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Wed., Dec. 18
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Workshop for nonprofit organizations to receive federal funds, 10 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, room 203, 13201 Central Ave,, Chino.
“O Come Let Us Adore Him” Christmas concert, 7 p.m., Living World Assembly Church, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Threshold Aviation Group, 8352 Kimball Ave., Hangar 3, Chino.
Friday, Dec. 20
Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Christmas/Winter break begins for Chino Valley Unified School District. Students will return to class on Monday, Jan. 6.
Chino Neighborhood House’s annual Christmas & Holiday Party for pre-selected Chino Valley families, to be held at the Chino Community Building.
Saturday, Dec. 21
First day of Winter
Praise Chapel Chino Valley’s “Christmas in the Community” party, 12:30 to 3 p.m., 14562 Central Ave., Chino.
Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. A 2:30 p.m. matinee will also be held. Information: 590-1149.
“Birthday Fiesta” themed Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St.
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino Mosque, 11941 Ramona Ave.
